Mauston woman arrested with more than 2,500 grams of THC, allegedly

A Mauston woman who allegedly had more than 2,500 grams of THC in her possession is facing drug charges after a traffic stop.
Kensy Campbell, 23, is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver THC between 2,500 and 10,000 grams and felony possession of narcotic drugs, and misdemeanors carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. If convicted of the felony charges she faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the THC charge and up three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the narcotics charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 18, Officer Adam Noe of the Mauston Police Department was observing traffic in Mauston at the Interstate 90/94 exit ramp. While observing traffic, a vehicle made an improper stop at the exit ramp stop sign.
After initiating a traffic stop, Noe made contact with the driver and registered owner, Kensy Campbell, and her male passenger. He explained the reason for the stop, after which Campbell stated she was “trying to look around that semi.”
While performing a records check, K9 Handler Deputy Brian Bader arrived on scene. Bader made contact with the occupants of the vehicle as Noe began writing a written warning for Campbell. During the process, Bader informed Noe that his K9 partner, Timo, alerted to the vehicle for the presence of illegal substances.
Asked if they knew why Timo alerted to the vehicle, Campbell looked away and said “no.” Both occupants were ordered to exit the vehicle. After exiting the vehicle Campbell said “Can I just tell you what it (is)?” Campbell claimed she had edibles in the back seat in a box.
A search of the vehicle found a vape pen with a THC cartridge in the center console area. Behind the driver’s seat Noe found a unlabeled shipping box with 24 packs of THC edible gummies, with one of the packs empty.
A handgun was located in Campbell’s purse. The gun's magazine was fully loaded, and no rounds were chambered.
Bader found $460 in $20 bills folded in half. As Noe was loading the collected evidence in his patrol unit, Bader found a black jar with seven unknown pills inside. Using a pill identifier the pill were identified as Odycodone/Hydrochloride 5mg tabs.
Asked if she had a concealed carry permit, Campbell stated she did not. Noe informed her of the items being seized, and she was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail.
At the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Noe weighed the edibles and received a total weight of about 2,596 grams.
Campbell is scheduled for a plea hearing April 29 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
