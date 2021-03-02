Mauston woman arrested with more than 2,500 grams of THC, allegedly

A Mauston woman who allegedly had more than 2,500 grams of THC in her possession is facing drug charges after a traffic stop.

Kensy Campbell, 23, is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver THC between 2,500 and 10,000 grams and felony possession of narcotic drugs, and misdemeanors carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. If convicted of the felony charges she faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the THC charge and up three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the narcotics charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 18, Officer Adam Noe of the Mauston Police Department was observing traffic in Mauston at the Interstate 90/94 exit ramp. While observing traffic, a vehicle made an improper stop at the exit ramp stop sign.

After initiating a traffic stop, Noe made contact with the driver and registered owner, Kensy Campbell, and her male passenger. He explained the reason for the stop, after which Campbell stated she was “trying to look around that semi.”