Mauston woman charged in controlled meth buy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Mauston woman is facing drug charges more than a year after police mounted a controlled buy of methamphetamine in April 2019.

Sara Phillips, 31, of Mauston is charged with felony delivery of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping. If convicted of the felony charge, she faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

On April 27, 2019, Detective Ben Goehring of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was working with a confidential informant as part of the operations of the Juneau County Drug Task Force.

The confidential informant met with Goehring and other members of the task force at about 3 p.m. to prepare for a purchase of an illicit substance. Another Detective, Richard Lueneburg of the Mauston Police Department, helped facilitate the buy, which was set up by telephone prior to meeting with the confidential informant.

Police searched the confidential informant for contraband, but nothing was found that could compromise the investigation. According to the complaint, the confidential informant remained under the “direct control and supervision of investigators” during the investigation.