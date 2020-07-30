Mauston woman charged in controlled meth buy

A Mauston woman is facing drug charges more than a year after police mounted a controlled buy of methamphetamine in April 2019.
Sara Phillips, 31, of Mauston is charged with felony delivery of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping. If convicted of the felony charge, she faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
On April 27, 2019, Detective Ben Goehring of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was working with a confidential informant as part of the operations of the Juneau County Drug Task Force.
The confidential informant met with Goehring and other members of the task force at about 3 p.m. to prepare for a purchase of an illicit substance. Another Detective, Richard Lueneburg of the Mauston Police Department, helped facilitate the buy, which was set up by telephone prior to meeting with the confidential informant.
Police searched the confidential informant for contraband, but nothing was found that could compromise the investigation. According to the complaint, the confidential informant remained under the “direct control and supervision of investigators” during the investigation.
At 3:17 p.m. the confidential informant left the meeting with Chief Greg Jessen of the Lyndon Station Police Department. Jessen remained in the company of the confidential informant during the drive to the buy, during the buy, and driving back after the buy.
About a half hour later the confidential informant and Jessen arrived a residence in Necedah, where they met with Sara Phillips. The confidential informant, under the observation of Jessen, purchased methamphetamine from Phillips.
The confidential informant and Jessen then met with Goehring at a predetermined location, where Goehring was given the methamphetamine.
At the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office Goehring weighed, tested, and secured the substance. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed one gram.
Phillips is scheduled for an initial appearance Aug. 10 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
