Mauston woman charged with drugs possession after police search impounded vehicle

A Mauston woman is charged with drug crimes after police allegedly found methamphetamine, amphetamines and marijuana in a vehicle she was driving.
Ashley Winchel, 30, of Mauston is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, repeater; felony possession of a controlled substance – second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony possession of tetrahydrocannabinols – second and subsequent offense, repeater; three counts of felony bail jumping, repeater; misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater; and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, repeater.
If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony drug charges and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each count of felony bail jumping. As Winchel has a previous conviction for felony possession of methamphetamine with a five-year period prior to this arrest she faces up to an additional four years in prison due to the repeater modification.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 1:40 p.m. May 18, Officer Nick Wilke was parked in New Lisbon when he observed a vehicle which did not have a front license plate. Upon catching up to the vehicle the driver pulled into a private driveway. As the vehicle pulled out of the driveway he initiated a traffic stop.
While running the registration check on the vehicle the registration did not match and came back for another make and model. The driver was identified as Ashley Winchel verbally and from past police contacts.
WInchel said she did not have a driver’s license and that she had warrants. After confirming the warrants Winchel was placed in the back seat of the squad car and transported to the Juneau County Jail by another member of the Mauston Police Department.
At about 2:45 p.m., Chief Kyle Walker of the New Lisbon Police Department arrived on the scene of the traffic stop and observed K9 unit Timo perform a free air sniff of the vehicle. Timo alerted to the odor of illegal drugs. The vehicle was impounded and moved to the Juneau County impound lot.
On May 19, Walker received a signed warrant to search the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle located a container under the driver’s seat holding a glass pipe consistent with methamphetamine use, a digital scale in the passenger side glove box, a container behind the driver’s seat holding “dabs” of refined marijuana extract, a broken glass pipe in a tote, and a container with the words “keep out” written on it holding cotton balls, a small glass vial appearing to contain dried blood and about 10 medical syringes.
A large bag was found containing a battery, two electronic scales, a syringe, multiple plastic bags and a battery for a vape pen. Inside a smaller bag Walker found two containers that smelled of marijuana, two pipes commonly used for smoking marijuana, a pill container holding Adderall, and two additional glass piped.
Inside a third bag, Walker found a glass spoon, more plastic bags, two glass pipes, lighters, gabapentin pills, a scale, and a plastic bag holding a white/clear granulated substance. A test of the substance came back positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.
In the trunk of the vehicle Walker found a purse holding a pipe with burnt marijuana residue and numerous used needles containing what appeared to be blood.
Winchel is scheduled for a plea hearing Sept. 14 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.