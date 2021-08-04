Mauston woman charged with drugs possession after police search impounded vehicle

While running the registration check on the vehicle the registration did not match and came back for another make and model. The driver was identified as Ashley Winchel verbally and from past police contacts.

WInchel said she did not have a driver’s license and that she had warrants. After confirming the warrants Winchel was placed in the back seat of the squad car and transported to the Juneau County Jail by another member of the Mauston Police Department.

At about 2:45 p.m., Chief Kyle Walker of the New Lisbon Police Department arrived on the scene of the traffic stop and observed K9 unit Timo perform a free air sniff of the vehicle. Timo alerted to the odor of illegal drugs. The vehicle was impounded and moved to the Juneau County impound lot.

On May 19, Walker received a signed warrant to search the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle located a container under the driver’s seat holding a glass pipe consistent with methamphetamine use, a digital scale in the passenger side glove box, a container behind the driver’s seat holding “dabs” of refined marijuana extract, a broken glass pipe in a tote, and a container with the words “keep out” written on it holding cotton balls, a small glass vial appearing to contain dried blood and about 10 medical syringes.