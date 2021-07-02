Mauston woman drives through backyard, charged with 6th OWI

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Weber informed Cacciaatore that she would give Cacciaatore a ride back to her vehicle as she needed to further investigate why Cacciaatore turned around in a backyard. Cacciaatore told Weber “If you are going to arrest me, just arrest me.” Cacciaatore was not placed under arrest at that point.

Upon arrival at the vehicle Weber found Cacciaatore’s car parked in the middle of the road. Weber found that Cacciaatore has a 0.02 blood alcohol concentration while checking her status, and was required to have an ignition interlock device installed. The vehicle, which Cacciaatore said she did not own, did not have an ignition interlock device.

Weber opened the squad car door to speak to Cacciaatore and could smell an odor of intoxicants, and noted Cacciaatore’s eyes were glassy. Asked if she would complete standard field sobriety tests Cacciaatore declined.

Cacciaatore was informed she would be placed under arrest, but Cacciaatore called someone to come pick her up. Asked to step out of the car Cacciaatore initially continued to talk on her phone before eventually complying and being placed I handcuffs.