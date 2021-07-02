Mauston woman drives through backyard, charged with 6th OWI

A Mauston woman is charged with her sixth operating while intoxicated offense after allegedly driving through a backyard while intoxicated.
Stephanie Cacciaatore, 37, of Mauston is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – sixth offense, felony operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration – sixth offense and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal. If convicted she faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for each felony charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 7:16 a.m. February 28 Deputy Rebecca Weber responded to the town of Lemonweir for a report of a disturbance. The reporting party called to inform dispatch that a vehicle had drove through the reporting party’s backyard, and the female driver was acting strange and heading north.
Weber arrived on scene where she found a female walking north. The female was identified by a Wisconsin Identification Card as Stephanie Cacciaatore.
Cacciaatore stated she was at a friend’s house for dinner and was now heading home to Mauston when she made a wrong turn. According to Cacciaatore she had been at her friend’s house for a “couple hours,” and had nothing to drink, though Weber noted Cacciaatore speech was slow and slurred and she was unsteady on her feet.
Weber informed Cacciaatore that she would give Cacciaatore a ride back to her vehicle as she needed to further investigate why Cacciaatore turned around in a backyard. Cacciaatore told Weber “If you are going to arrest me, just arrest me.” Cacciaatore was not placed under arrest at that point.
Upon arrival at the vehicle Weber found Cacciaatore’s car parked in the middle of the road. Weber found that Cacciaatore has a 0.02 blood alcohol concentration while checking her status, and was required to have an ignition interlock device installed. The vehicle, which Cacciaatore said she did not own, did not have an ignition interlock device.
Weber opened the squad car door to speak to Cacciaatore and could smell an odor of intoxicants, and noted Cacciaatore’s eyes were glassy. Asked if she would complete standard field sobriety tests Cacciaatore declined.
Cacciaatore was informed she would be placed under arrest, but Cacciaatore called someone to come pick her up. Asked to step out of the car Cacciaatore initially continued to talk on her phone before eventually complying and being placed I handcuffs.
Once at the Juneau County Jail Weber asked Cacciaatore to submit to an evidentiary chemical test of her blood and Cacciaatore declined. Upon receiving a warrant Mauston EMS performed a blood draw. The blood draw came back with a result of 0.111 blood alcohol concentration.
Cacciaatore is scheduled for a plea hearing July 21 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.