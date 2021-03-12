Mauston woman previously arrested for 6th OWI, awaiting court proceedings, again arrested for 6th OWI

A Mauston woman whose case for a sixth OWI from September is pending in court was arrested again early Friday morning on suspicion of a sixth OWI.

Sherry Alderman, 52, of Mauston was arrested by a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper at about 12:59 a.m. March 12 on suspicion of a sixth operating while under the influence offense.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Post, the trooper stopped Alderman on Highway 82 near Woodside for speeding and defective headlights.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While conducting the traffic stop, the trooper observed signs of impairment. Alderman performed standard field sobriety tests, and after the tests was arrested.

Alderman has five previous OWI convictions. She was also arrested in September 2020 for suspicion of a sixth OWI after she allegedly nearly struck a pedestrian with her vehicle while drunk in Mauston, then fled, crashed her car and hid in a tree.

Court proceedings in the previous case are still underway, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 17. Alderman has not been convicted in that case, and is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. As Alderman has not been convicted in the previous case, both that case and the current alleged offense are considered suspicion of a sixth OWI.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.