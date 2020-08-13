Mauston woman with active warrant arrested for meth while walking on street

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Mauston woman is facing methamphetamine charges after police allegedly found the drug on her person after stopping her while walking on the street due to an active warrant.

Megan Bohn, 31, of Mauston is charged with felonies possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the meth charge and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the bail jumping charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 8:14 p.m. June 22, Officer Adam Noe of the Mauston Police Department observed Megan Bohn walking on State Street in Mauston. Noe knew Bohn from prior professional police contacts.

Noe checked Bohn’s information to confirm she had an active warrant. After receiving confirmation of Bohn’s warrant, he made contact with her. Noe told Bohn she had active warrants and she asked what they were for.