Mauston woman with active warrant arrested for meth while walking on street

A Mauston woman is facing methamphetamine charges after police allegedly found the drug on her person after stopping her while walking on the street due to an active warrant.
Megan Bohn, 31, of Mauston is charged with felonies possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the meth charge and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the bail jumping charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 8:14 p.m. June 22, Officer Adam Noe of the Mauston Police Department observed Megan Bohn walking on State Street in Mauston. Noe knew Bohn from prior professional police contacts.
Noe checked Bohn’s information to confirm she had an active warrant. After receiving confirmation of Bohn’s warrant, he made contact with her. Noe told Bohn she had active warrants and she asked what they were for.
Bohn was placed under arrest. She put her purse on a ledge near where she was stopped and asked if a friend could take the purse. Instead Noe searched her person, where he located a “gem bag” in her front right pants pocket. The bag contained a crystal like substance consistent with methamphetamine.
Upon seeing the bag Bohn claimed the pants she was wearing belonged to someone named Ashley. Noe searched Bohn’s purse and found a long stemmed glass smoking pipe emitting an odor of burnt marijuana.
Bohn was transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident.
At the jail, the substance in the bag was tested with a field kit, returning a positive result for methamphetamine. The residue in the pipe was tested with a different field kit and returned a positive result for marijuana.
Bohn is scheduled for an initial appearance Sept. 30 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.