Mauston women pulled over for speeding charged with second sixth OWI

The vehicle had a large crack across the entire windshield, and a wooden wedge and other folded paperwork was shoved between the window and the weather stripping.

After several moments the driver noticed Platt. She had red and pink bloodshot eyes, with droopy eyelids, and her eyes were glassy. She apologized to Platt and said she knew she was speeding because she was on the way to the hospital where her daughter was having a baby.

The driver apologized again for her speed and stated she did not know she was going so fast. As she spoke, Platt observed her speech was slow and slurred, and he could smell a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage.

Platt asked the driver for her license. As she was grabbing the license she dropped an unlit cigarette she was holding several times. The driver was identified as Sherry Alderman, and Platt observed a 0.02 blood alcohol content restriction while looking at her license.

As Platt was standing next to the vehicle he observed a candy package on the floor with marijuana leaves on the packaging.

Asked if she knew how fast she was going, Alderman responded that she thought she was going 72 miles per hour. Platt asked her to step out of the vehicle. As she stepped out of the vehicle she fell back on her car.