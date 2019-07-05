JUNEAU — An 18-year-old Mayville man appeared in Dodge County Court Friday after allegedly taking his neighbor’s SUV two nights in a row to get drugs.
Nigal Mohammed Gahtham faces a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and additional misdemeanor charges. If convicted of all the charges, Gahtham could face up to 7½ years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia placed Gahtham on a $5,000 signature bond with conditions that he have no contact or communication with the victim or her residence. He was also ordered to not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with his co-actor.
According to the criminal complaint, the owner of the car reported Wednesday morning that her keys and some money had been stolen out of her vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of South Mountin Drive. The woman saw her vehicle parked in the lot at 9:30 p.m. but noticed on Thursday at 1:20 a.m. that the SUV was missing and notified police that it was stolen.
The woman also believed that her SUV was taken the night before as well, because her radio station was changed, the seat was moved and her automatic lights were turned off. According to the criminal complaint, she heard a sound like her car doors being locked on Wednesday morning at 5:30 a.m. and believed that is when the SUV was returned the first night.
Police continued to search for the vehicle, and an officer located it parked on Mountin Drive near Sunset Court with two men in the vehicle at 4:15 a.m. Thursday.
Gahtham was allegedly in the driver’s seat while a 19-year-old was in the passenger seat. The two cooperated and got out of the vehicle at the request of law enforcement. The passenger admitted to taking LSD while being questioned, and Gahtham admitted to snorting Ritalin and later admitted to taking LSD as well, according to the complaint.
Gahtham reportedly said he did not know who the SUV belonged to, but admitted taking it the night before and driving to Beaver Dam. Gahtham said he drove to Horicon on Thursday to get the Ritalin and then to Oconomowoc to purchase the LSD, according to the complaint. Police said he told officers that he was planning on taking the vehicle back to where he had gotten it.
Gahtham’s passenger admitted to being with him both nights and spoke about how they went to Beaver Dam the first night and used the cash that had been in the vehicle at McDonald’s, police said. He also reportedly confirmed the trip to Oconomowoc the second night.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 11.
