Mayville man appears in court on charges of child abuse
Mayville man appears in court on charges of child abuse

JUNEAU – A 34-year-old Mayville man charged with multiple counts of physically abusing a child made his initial court appearance Monday,

Shayne Leslie is charged with a felony count of causing mental harm to a child and four felony counts of child abuse. If found guilty of all the charges, he could face up to 36 years in prison.

Leslie appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $1,000 signature bond.

He may not have contact or communication with the victim and may not have violent or abusive contact or communication with anyone.

According to the criminal complaint, the mother of a 7-year-old girl reported to Mayville Police on Nov. 25 that Leslie had been harming her daughter. The girl told her mother that she was helping Leslie work on a vehicle the previous day when he kicked her in the leg with a steel-toed boot, stomped on her toes, hit her knuckles with a screwdriver, tapped her forehead with a screwdriver, pinched her ears and punched her in the stomach. The girl had marks on her body from the attack.

The girl was interviewed and said Leslie had been physically abusing her for three years and detailed the abuse in the description, according to the complaint. The victim had said that she believed the attacks happened when her mother was not around and when he felt she was lying.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 8.

