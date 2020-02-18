Mayville man appears in court on 5th OWI charges

JUNEAU – A 65-year-old Mayville man appeared in court on Monday charged with 5th OWI after a witness found the man passed out in his vehicle on Friday at the end of dead end DNR lot on Ledge Road.

Richard Weinberger could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the charge. Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim set the bond with conditions that Weinberger maintains absolute sobriety and shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He also shall not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.

According to the criminal complaint, the witness attempted to wake Weinberger after finding him around 4:25 p.m. At first the man could not wake him by banging on the window, but he eventually woke up and tried to drive away — at 10 miles per hour.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The man was able to find out information about the vehicle, and a deputy went to Weinberger’s home. According to the criminal complaint, they found Weinberger’s vehicle traveling on Bauer Road. The vehicle was followed until Weinberger pulled into a parking lot on Highway V.