Mayville man arrested for 5th OWi

JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Mayville man made his initial appearance in court Tuesday on charges of fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Tavis Karvala could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the charge. Karvala appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $2,500 signature bond. He must maintain absolute sobriety, and he may not go upon any premises whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcohol. He also may not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.

According to the criminal complaint, Mayville police responded to Kwik Trip, 121 N. Main St., Mayville, on Tuesday at 2:15 a.m. for a report of an intoxicated driver. The driver left in his truck traveling north on Main Street.

Police were able to locate the truck at North German Street at Bridge Street. The officer activated his sirens but the vehicle took two blocks to stop and was crossing the center lane. Karvana allegedly told the officer that he drank too much and said he had been at a couple of bars that night.

Karvala submitted to a breathalyzer which resulted in a reading of .115.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.

