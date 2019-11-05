JUNEAU – A 54-year-old Mayville man was charged Monday with fifth-offense drunken driving after he was stopped by police Saturday for erratic driving.
Richard Dinkelmann could face up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if convicted of the charge. He appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer. Bauer placed Dinkelmann on a $2,500 cash bond with conditions that he not operate a motor vehicle without permission of the court, maintains absolute sobriety and does note enter premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He was also ordered to not leave the state while the case is pending.
According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over the vehicle Dinkelmann was driving Saturday evening after he observed suspicious driving behavior such as varying speeds and weaving through traffic lanes.
The deputy followed the vehicle about three miles on Highway 67 heading into Neosho. The vehicle was traveling slower than the 55 mph speed limit and touching the center line with its driver side wheels. When entering the village, the vehicle slowed down to 20 mph and continued to hug the center line before speeding up to 30 mph in the 25 mph zone. The deputy pulled over Dinkelmann’s vehicle on Highway 67 just south of North Street in Neosho.
According to the criminal complaint, Dinkelmann admitted to drinking a few beers earlier in the day. He also told the officer that he had a 0.02 blood alcohol concentration restriction due to having four prior OWI convictions.
Dinkelmann provided a voluntary PBT with a reading of 0.05 BAC.
Dinkelmann was convicted of OWI in 1993, 1998, 2002 and 2013.
A preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 14.
