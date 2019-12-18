Mayville man enters not guilty plea to charges in 2017 overdose death

JUNEAU – A not guilty plea was entered for a 28-year-old Mayville man who will stand trial after being charged with reckless homicide in the 2017 overdose death of a 19-year-old woman.

Sedlmeier appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger. Sedlmeier could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Sedlmeier called 911 around midnight Oct. 24, 2017, after finding Samantha Mattila passed out in his bathroom and slumped over the bathtub. He attempted to wake her, but could not.

First responders arrived on the scene and administered Narcan nasal spray and attempted CPR.

Sedlmeier said Mattila was a friend and the two had been listening to music. He went to bed around 10 p.m. and saw Mattila heading in the direction of the bathroom.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He woke up before midnight and found her there.

Sedlmeier allegedly told officers that he did not believe Mattila used drugs and that he had a few drinks that night, but she had not. Officers also talked to Mattila’s mother, who told them her daughter said she had been using opiates.