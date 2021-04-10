Mayville man found guilty of 5th OWI

Richard Dinkelmann entered a no contest plea to the charge. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow withheld sentencing and placed Dinkelmann on probation for three years. As conditions of his probation, Dinkelmann must serve 180 days in jail. He may not operate a vehicle without a license. His driver’s license is revoked for 24 months and he must have an ignition interlock on any vehicle he owns or operates for 24 months. He must undergo an AODA assessment and maintain absolute sobriety as well as paying fines and fees. According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over the vehicle Dinkelmann was driving Nov. 4, 2019, after he observed suspicious driving behavior such as varying speeds and weaving through traffic lanes.