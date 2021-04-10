Mayville man found guilty of 5th OWI

JUNEAU – A 56-year-old Mayville man was found guilty of his fifth charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated on Friday and was placed on probation with a jail term as a condition.
Richard Dinkelmann entered a no contest plea to the charge. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow withheld sentencing and placed Dinkelmann on probation for three years. As conditions of his probation, Dinkelmann must serve 180 days in jail. He may not operate a vehicle without a license. His driver’s license is revoked for 24 months and he must have an ignition interlock on any vehicle he owns or operates for 24 months. He must undergo an AODA assessment and maintain absolute sobriety as well as paying fines and fees. According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over the vehicle Dinkelmann was driving Nov. 4, 2019, after he observed suspicious driving behavior such as varying speeds and weaving through traffic lanes.
The deputy followed the vehicle about three miles on Highway 67 heading into Neosho. The vehicle was traveling slower than the 55 mph speed limit and touching the center line with its driver side wheels. When entering the village, the vehicle slowed down to 20 mph and continued to hug the center line before speeding up to 30 mph in the 25 mph zone. The deputy pulled over Dinkelmann’s vehicle on Highway 67 just south of North Street in Neosho.
According to the criminal complaint, Dinkelmann admitted to drinking a few beers earlier in the day. He also told the officer that he had a 0.02 blood alcohol concentration restriction due to having four prior OWI convictions.
Dinkelmann provided a voluntary PBT with a reading of 0.05 BAC.
Dinkelmann was convicted of OWI in 1993, 1998, 2002 and 2013.