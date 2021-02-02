Mayville man guilty of second degree reckless homicide

He woke up before midnight and found her there.

Sedlmeier allegedly told officers that he did not believe Mattila used drugs and he had a few drinks that night, but she had not. Officers also talked to Mattila’s mother, who told them her daughter said she had been using opiates.

According to the criminal complaint, Sedlmeier agreed to meet with law enforcement a few days later, and he admitted to having a heroin addiction and said he had assumed Mattila was a heroin user as well.

Sedlmeier said Mattila stayed with him two nights and on both nights they traveled to Milwaukee to purchase heroin with the help of another man who drove them there.

Sedlmeier said on the night of her death, he did not offer Mattila much heroin, but she had become upset earlier and he noticed his remaining two lines of heroin were missing after finding her.

An autopsy of Mattila found her cause of death was multi-drug toxicity of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl.

Sedlmeier is scheduled to be sentenced May 6.