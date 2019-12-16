Mayville man recovering after being stabbed this weekend

MAYVILLE – A 29-year-old Mayville man is recovering from his injuries after being stabbed while in the 100 block of Allen Street in Mayville on Sunday around 3 a.m.

According to the press release from the Mayville Police Department, Salvador “Kevin” Meza-Gonzalez had cuts to his head, neck and hands and told officers that he had met the suspect Hensy Gabriel Cortez-Hernandez, of Mayville in a tavern earlier in the evening.

Meza-Gonzalez was transported from the scene by Mayville EMS to Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam and then transported to UW Hospital in Madison where he is recovering from his injuries.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mayville Police Department was able to develop suspect information with the assistance of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Horicon Police Department, Mayville EMS, WI DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation and Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

Cortez-Hernandez was located hiding in a chest freezer in the basement of his Mayville home at approximately 11:20 a.m. Sunday and taken into custody. The suspect was taken to the Dodge County Jail and charges are being requested through the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office for aggravated battery.

The Mayville Police Department said this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

An unrelated stabbing April 21 at a Mayville residence that claimed the life of Nicholas Druecke remains under investigation. That stabbing remains under investigation and no one has been arrested in that case.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.