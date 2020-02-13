Mayville man sentenced for stealing car two nights in a rowa in order to buy drugs

JUNEAU — A 19-year-old Mayville man was placed on probation for multiple charges including taking his neighbor’s SUV last summer in order to get drugs for two consecutive nights.

Nigal Mohammed Gahtham, currently being housed in the Dodge County Jail, pleaded no contest to taking an abandoned vehicle without consent, felony theft, and three counts of misdemeanor theft for several incidences last summer.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger withheld sentencing and placed Gahtham on probation for 36 months. In addition, he must pay court costs and restitution. He must complete high school studies while on probation. He must undergo an AODA assessment and not use or possess any controlled substance without a valid prescription. He may not possess alcohol nor be in any establishment whose primary business activity is the sale of alcohol.

According to the criminal complaint, the owner of the car reported the morning of July 3 that her keys and some money had been stolen out of her vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of South Mountin Drive. The woman saw her vehicle parked in the lot at 9:30 p.m. but noticed on July 4 at 1:20 a.m. that the SUV was missing and notified police that it was stolen.

