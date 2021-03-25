Mayville man sentenced to prison for 5th OWI

JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Mayville man was sentenced to prison Thursday after being found guilty of his fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Tavis Karvala pleaded no contest and Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger sentenced Karvala to 22 months of initial incarceration with an extended sentence of 36 months. He must maintain absolute sobriety and may not enter any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcoholic beverages. He must undergo alcohol treatment. His driver’s license is revoked for 36 months, and he must have an ignition interlock on any vehicle he owns or operates for 36 months. He must pay fines and court fees.

According to the criminal complaint, Mayville police responded to Kwik Trip, 121 N. Main St., Mayville, on Sept. 1 at 2:15 a.m. for a report of an intoxicated driver. The driver left in his truck traveling north on Main Street.

Police were able to locate the truck at North German Street at Bridge Street. The officer activated his sirens but the vehicle took two blocks to stop and was crossing the center lane. Karvana allegedly told the officer that he drank too much and said he had been at a couple of bars that night.

Karvala submitted to a breathalyzer which resulted in a reading of .115.