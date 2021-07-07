Mayville man sentenced to prison for 6th OWI

According to the criminal complaint, a Mayville Police officer responded to Allen Street near South Main Street in July of 2019 for a report of a car that backed into another car before leaving the area. A witness saw the accident and described the driver and vehicle including the license plate.

The police ran the information and found that the vehicle matched the description that the witness had given him and was registered to Cundy. According to the criminal complaint, an officer went to Cundy’s home and questioned him about when he arrived home, and he originally said he had been home for at least a few hours. Cundy also asked the officer to describe Allen Street to him, which is a block and a half from his residence. He told the officer that he had been sleeping in his chair and denied driving or being in the area.