Mayville man sentenced to prison for 6th OWI

JUNEAU — A 56-year-old Mayville man was sentenced on Wednesday to spend three years in prison for his 6th offense of OWI.
Gregory Cundy was found guilty by jury of the crime in March along with a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer.
Cundy appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries on Wednesday and was also ordered to spend five years on extended supervision.
“This was an aggravated incident committed by a repeat OWI offender that warrants lengthy confinement,” Dodge County Assistant District Attorney Gilbert Thompson said in a press release from the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office.
According to the criminal complaint, a Mayville Police officer responded to Allen Street near South Main Street in July of 2019 for a report of a car that backed into another car before leaving the area. A witness saw the accident and described the driver and vehicle including the license plate.
The police ran the information and found that the vehicle matched the description that the witness had given him and was registered to Cundy. According to the criminal complaint, an officer went to Cundy’s home and questioned him about when he arrived home, and he originally said he had been home for at least a few hours. Cundy also asked the officer to describe Allen Street to him, which is a block and a half from his residence. He told the officer that he had been sleeping in his chair and denied driving or being in the area.
Cundy admitted to drinking. According to the criminal complaint, he agreed to go back to Allen Street for the witness to see him. Without a hesitation, the witness identified Cundy, who continued to deny being in the accident.
Cundy originally refused a preliminary breathalyzer test, but one was later conducted at the Dodge County Jail that resulted in a .147 blood alcohol level, nearly double the state’s legal limit of .08.