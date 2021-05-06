Mayville man sentenced to prison for second degree reckless homicide

JUNEAU – A 30-year-old Mayville man was sentenced to spend four years in prison for the 2017 overdose death of a 19-year-old woman who was found in his bathroom.
Timothy Sedlmeier was found guilty of second degree reckless homicide Feb. 2 after a prosecutor’s agreement. Sedlmeier entered a no contest plea to the reduced charge of second degree reckless homicide. He had originally been charged with first degree reckless homicide in the case.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger sentenced Sedlmeier on Thursday to the four years of initial confinement and seven years of an extended sentence. Sedlmeier may not possess controlled substances without a prescription. He may not have contact with the victim’s family. He must maintain absolute sobriety. He must actively be involved in drug treatment at least once per week.
According to the criminal complaint, Sedlmeier called 911 around midnight Oct. 24, 2017, after finding Samantha Mattila passed out in his bathroom and slumped over the bathtub. He attempted to wake her, but could not.
First responders arrived on the scene and administered Narcan nasal spray and attempted CPR.
Sedlmeier said Mattila was a friend and the two had been listening to music. He went to bed around 10 p.m. and saw Mattila heading in the direction of the bathroom.
He woke up before midnight and found her there.
Sedlmeier allegedly told officers that he did not believe Mattila used drugs and he had a few drinks that night, but she had not. Officers also talked to Mattila’s mother, who told them her daughter said she had been using opiates.
According to the criminal complaint, Sedlmeier agreed to meet with law enforcement a few days later, and he admitted to having a heroin addiction and said he had assumed Mattila was a heroin user as well.
Sedlmeier said Mattila stayed with him two nights and on both nights they traveled to Milwaukee to purchase heroin with the help of another man who drove them there.
Sedlmeier said on the night of her death, he did not offer Mattila much heroin, but she had become upset earlier and he noticed his remaining two lines of heroin were missing after finding her.
An autopsy of Mattila found her cause of death was multi-drug toxicity of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl.