Mayville man to serve jail time for 5th OWI

JUNEAU – A 67-year-old Mayville man will serve jail time after being found guilty Friday of his 5th offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Richard Weinberger entered a no contest plea to the charge. He appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger. Weinberger must serve 365 days in jail. He must undergo an AODA assessment and maintain absolute sobriety. He may not enter any premises whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcoholic beverages. His driver’s license is revoked for 36 months, and he must have an ignition interlock on any vehicle he owns or operates for 36 months.

According to the criminal complaint, the witness attempted to wake Weinberger after finding him around 4:25 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2020. At first the man could not wake him by banging on the window, but he eventually woke up and tried to drive away — at 10 miles per hour.

The man was able to find out information about the vehicle, and a deputy went to Weinberger’s home. According to the criminal complaint, they found Weinberger’s vehicle traveling on Bauer Road. The vehicle was followed until Weinberger pulled into a parking lot on Highway V.