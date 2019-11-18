JUNEAU – A 34-year-old Mayville woman faces felony charges for leaving her two babies alone sleeping while she went out drinking last summer.
Jessica Ruth faces two felony counts of neglecting a child. She could face up to 7 years in prison and a $20,000 fine if convicted.
Ruth appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. She was placed on a $1,000 signature bond with the conditions that she has no unsupervised contact with children and maintain absolute sobriety.
According to the criminal complaint, the father of the two children was upset because she had been drinking around the children, a 1-year-old and a 2-month-old, when Mayville police spoke to the two July 22. Ruth had been staying sober, but had become intoxicated the weekend before when her husband was at work.
Her husband said that July 20, he was at work in West Bend when he got a text around 10:30 p.m. from Ruth saying that the children were safe and she was going out. He arrived home at 11:10 p.m. and located his children sleeping in the bedroom, but could not locate Ruth. Ruth returned around 1:30 a.m.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 2.
