The 75-year-old Mayville woman who was found unconscious last Saturday in a Waupun home has died.
Carol Foreman died Wednesday, Waupun Police Chief Scott Louden said. Foreman had suffered head injuries and was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital on Saturday before being transported by medical helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah.
According to an earlier press release, a 911 call came in at 8:54 a.m. that morning reporting a possible pulseless, non-breathing elderly woman in the 100 block of Brandon Street. Police arrived at 8:55 a.m. and provided medical attention to the critically injured woman.
When police arrived, they were confronted by Gregory Spittel. The 30-year-old Spittel is Foreman’s grandson. Spittel was shocked with an electric control device after allegedly assaulting an officer. He also allegedly threatened officers after they arrived in the home.
Officers then located Foreman in the home.
Foreman’s death is still being investigated by Waupun Police.
Spittel, who lives in the residence where the woman was found, faces a felony count of battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
He is being held on a $20,000 cash bond in Fond du Lac County and could face additional charges in the case. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 6.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)