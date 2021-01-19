Mayville woman found guilty of child neglect

JUNEAU – A 36-year-old Mayville woman was found guilty Tuesday of neglect after leaving her two babies alone sleeping while she went out drinking two years ago.

Jessica Ruth was found guilty of a felony count of child neglect and a misdemeanor charge of child neglect. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries withheld sentencing and placed Ruth on a deferred prosecuting agreement on the felony charge and placed her on probation for 24 months for the misdemeanor charge.

According to the criminal complaint, the father of the two children was upset because she had been drinking around the children, a 1-year-old and a 2-month-old, when Mayville police spoke to the two July 22. Ruth had been staying sober, but had become intoxicated the weekend before when her husband was at work.

Her husband said that July 20, 2019, he was at work in West Bend when he got a text around 10:30 p.m. from Ruth saying that the children were safe and she was going out. He arrived home at 11:10 p.m. and located his children sleeping in the bedroom, but could not locate Ruth. Ruth returned around 1:30 a.m.