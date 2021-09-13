Mazomanie man charged with sexual assault and accuse of injuring officer during arrest

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman and injuring an arresting officer appeared Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court, where Judge Patricia Barrett set a signature bond of $1,000.

Gary Dennis Matz, 53, Mazomanie, faces more than seven years in prison and a maximum of $30,000 in fines after being charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, resisting an officer and resisting which caused a soft tissue injury to an officer.

As a condition of the bond, Matz is prohibited from contact with the woman he allegedly assaulted.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called by a woman in the town of Prairie du Sac around 7:30 a.m. Sept. 9 who reported that Matz was throwing and breaking things. He left before police arrived.

The woman said Matz had groped her more than once, and had done so in the past as well, and exposed his genitals to her that day. He had also told her he wanted to have sex with her. She said she warned him multiple times to stop or she would strike him. The woman said Matz then came up behind her and grabbed her again, which resulted in her turning around and slapping Matz in the face. The woman said getting hit upset Matz and that he started yelling and throwing things.

