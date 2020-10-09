MedFlight called for Cambria gunshot wound

A woman was transported Thursday by MedFlight after being hit in the leg with shrapnel at a Cambria residence.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Columbia County Sheriff Roger Bradner said Friday the accident happened when more than one person was in a home preparing to go coyote hunting that evening.

They were getting ready when a gun went off in the house, causing the woman to be hit with the shrapnel and prompting a call for emergency response. She was taken for treatment by MedFlight as a result of her injuries.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.