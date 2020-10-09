 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MedFlight called for Cambria gunshot wound
0 comments
alert top story

MedFlight called for Cambria gunshot wound

{{featured_button_text}}
042820-bara-news-medflight1
Bridget Cooke

A woman was transported Thursday by MedFlight after being hit in the leg with shrapnel at a Cambria residence.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Columbia County Sheriff Roger Bradner said Friday the accident happened when more than one person was in a home preparing to go coyote hunting that evening.

They were getting ready when a gun went off in the house, causing the woman to be hit with the shrapnel and prompting a call for emergency response. She was taken for treatment by MedFlight as a result of her injuries.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News