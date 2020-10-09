MedFlight called for Cambria gunshot wound

A woman was transported Thursday by MedFlight after being hit in the leg with shrapnel at a Cambria residence.
Columbia County Sheriff Roger Bradner said Friday the accident happened when more than one person was in a home preparing to go coyote hunting that evening.
They were getting ready when a gun went off in the house, causing the woman to be hit with the shrapnel and prompting a call for emergency response. She was taken for treatment by MedFlight as a result of her injuries.
