Merrill man appears in court for Friday fleeing incident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – An 18-year-old Merrill man made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday for charges related to fleeing from Beaver Dam Police Officers over the weekend.

Noah Rossio faces a felony count of attempted fleeing or eluding an officer and misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. If found guilty of both charges, he could face up to four years in prison.

Rossio appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Rossio was placed on a $2,500 cash bond. He may not go on the premises of Citgo in Beaver Dam. He also shall not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.

According to the criminal complaint, a Beaver Dam Police Officer responded to a report of a retail theft and gas drive off at Citgo Gas Station, 1516 N. Spring St. on Friday at 10:15 p.m. The vehicle, which had been reported stolen from the Grand Chute Police Department on Thursday, had left the scene.

The officer was unable to find the vehicle right away but about an hour later heard a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy say that he was traveling behind the vehicle on North Center Street at Denning Avenue. The police officer and deputy both activated the emergency lights and sirens on their squads on North Center Street at West Mackie Street in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle did not stop.