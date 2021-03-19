Merrill man placed on $20,000 bond after armed standoff

FOND DU LAC – A 34-year-old Merrill man was placed on a $20,000 cash bond Thursday for his alleged involvement in a chase that ended in an armed standoff near Brownsville.

Louis Stone appeared before Fond du Lac County Circuit Court Judge Tricia Walker for his initial appearance. As conditions of his bond, he must maintain absolute sobriety nor enter an establishment whose primary business is selling alcohol. He may not have unnecessary contact with the victim and may not drive without a license.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stone is charged with felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, second degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, attempt to battery a law enforcement officer, fleeing, failure to comply, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Fond du Lac Sheriff Deputies tried to pull over for speeding on Highway 151 on March 10. The vehilce led officers on a 14-mile pursuit and attempted to strike squad cars, according to the press release sent out from the Fond du Lac Sheriff. The vehicle slid into the east ditch near Brownsville.

Stone was armed and kept a woman and baby hostage inside the vehicle. At approximately 10:15 p.m., he was convinced to leave the vehicle and taken into custody.