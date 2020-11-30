Merrill teen sentenced to five years in prison related to May fleeing incident

JUNEAU – A 19-year-old Merrill man was sentenced to five years in prison Monday for charges related to fleeing from Beaver Dam Police last May.

Noah Rossio was found guilty Aug. 24 on felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without consent and fleeing or eluding an officer.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger also sentenced Rossio to four years of extended sentence. He must receive his high school diploma or HSED. He must maintain full time employment. He must pay $11,623 in restitution.

According to the criminal complaint, a Beaver Dam Police Officer responded to a report of a retail theft and gas drive off at Citgo Gas Station, 1516 N. Spring St. on May 22 at 10:15 p.m. The vehicle, which had been reported stolen from the Grand Chute Police Department on Thursday, had left the scene.

The officer was unable to find the vehicle right away but about an hour later heard a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy say that he was traveling behind the vehicle on North Center Street at Denning Avenue. The police officer and deputy both activated the emergency lights and sirens on their squads on North Center Street at West Mackie Street in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle did not stop.