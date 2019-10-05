A Merrimac man was arrested Friday after he was reported to police for driving erratically along Highway 78 with a passenger under 16 years old in the vehicle.
Justin Hannam, 34, was located by authorities shortly after calls came into the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office about the driver of a 1996 Toyota Corolla traveling east on the highway near Gruber’s Grove Road. Callers told dispatch workers around 6:30 p.m. that the car was crossing the centerline as well as the fog line, and had been driving in the ditch at least once.
Deputies found the vehicle at the intersection of Grove and Main Street in Merrimac before finding Hannam, who was visibly impaired, according to a release from Sheriff Chip Meister. Hannam was given field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested.
He was transported to the county jail for operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 16 years of age, possessing an illegally obtained prescription and possession of marijuana. Hannam also received other traffic citations.
