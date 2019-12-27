Merrimac man charged after fight ends with two injured

A 22-year-old Merrimac man has been charged with three felonies after he reportedly broke the nose of one man and caused another to lose consciousness in the town of Caledonia.

Walker E. Talley faces up to six years in prison for strangulation and suffocation and up to three years and six months for two counts of substantial battery intending bodily harm. He is also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, Talley and another man were arguing Saturday when Talley lunged across a kitchen island to punch him directly in the nose and then continued striking him. An older man tried to hold Talley back and Talley then struck the older man in the back of the head, knocking him out. Talley and the first man ended up fighting on the floor in another room, where Talley put him in a choke hold and caused him to be unable to breathe. A third man tried to get in the middle of the fight and was also hit in the head.

The complaint states the responding Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy could see the man’s nose was displaced when he interviewed him at Divine Savior Healthcare hospital. He also had multiple injuries to his face, scratch marks on his neck, a puffy left eye, bruising under his eye and scratches and red marks on his forehead. The older man had a large bump on the back of his head near his right ear.