Merrimac man charged with child abuse and fatally shooting dogs

A Merrimac man was charged Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court after authorities accused him of repeatedly striking a child and shooting two dogs before dumping the dog's carcasses in a ravine in early December.

Dick H. Harrison III, 32, faces more than 13 years in prison and up to $40,000 for two felony charges of child abuse and two misdemeanor counts of intentionally mistreating animals.

According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies spoke to a teenager who said Harrison slapped him in the face more than once while riding in a truck, knocking off his glasses and cutting the inside of his mouth. Harrison allegedly also threatened to punch him.

The teen told officers that he would not speak to Harrison because he knew the man planned to kill two dogs that were riding with them. Harrison drove them to a neighboring farm and shot one of the dogs, referred to in the complaint as brindle plott hounds, in the head four times with a .22 Browning Buck Mark pistol. The teenager said the dog didn’t die immediately, which led to the abundance of bullets. When the other dog started to sniff at the dead one, according to the statement given by the teenager, Harrison shot the remaining living dog in the head twice.