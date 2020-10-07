Merrimac man faces OWI, drug possession charges

A Merrimac man faces nearly 10 years in prison and fines up to more than $25,000 for allegedly driving while intoxicated and with illegal drugs in his vehicle.

Christopher Lee Martinez, 26, signed a $2,500 signature bond Sept. 30. He was charged with felony possession of narcotics and second-offense possession of marijuana, as well as misdemeanor charges of third-offense driving while intoxicated, failing to install an ignition interlock device as ordered by the court and driving with a revoked license.

According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy Ljupcho Gjorgjiev stopped Martinez for speeding around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 27 along State Highway 33 near Evergreen Road in the town of Excelsior.

After the deputy claimed to smell marijuana in the vehicle, he told Martinez to step out and walk to his squad car. According to the complaint, the deputy noted that Martinez was repeating himself when he told the officer that it smelled like marijuana because a friend had been smoking CBD in his vehicle earlier.