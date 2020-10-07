Merrimac man faces OWI, drug possession charges

A Merrimac man faces nearly 10 years in prison and fines up to more than $25,000 for allegedly driving while intoxicated and with illegal drugs in his vehicle.
Christopher Lee Martinez, 26, signed a $2,500 signature bond Sept. 30. He was charged with felony possession of narcotics and second-offense possession of marijuana, as well as misdemeanor charges of third-offense driving while intoxicated, failing to install an ignition interlock device as ordered by the court and driving with a revoked license.
According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy Ljupcho Gjorgjiev stopped Martinez for speeding around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 27 along State Highway 33 near Evergreen Road in the town of Excelsior.
After the deputy claimed to smell marijuana in the vehicle, he told Martinez to step out and walk to his squad car. According to the complaint, the deputy noted that Martinez was repeating himself when he told the officer that it smelled like marijuana because a friend had been smoking CBD in his vehicle earlier.
The deputy reportedly told Martinez his driver’s license was revoked. Martinez said he knew it was revoked but that when asked why he was driving, he said, “Because I was stupid,” according to the complaint. He told the deputy he did not know he needed to have an interlock device in every vehicle that he drove.
Support Local Journalism
Martinez failed a number of field sobriety tests, according to the complaint, and was arrested as the deputy searched his vehicle. A black backpack in the backseat allegedly had plastic bags with marijuana inside them, a dab wax that contains THC and a scale with marijuana residue. The deputy also found Martinez’s wallet with “a large amount of cash inside.”
According to the complaint, Martinez admitted the bag belonged to him but that the green substance was legal CBD that he had separated into bags for his personal use and the scale was meant to keep track of his daily usage. Martinez said he had the cash because he doesn’t own a savings account.
Tests by the deputy indicated that Martinez allegedly had more than 133 grams of marijuana and roughly 1.6 grams of Fentanyl, which is a controlled substance, a synthetic opioid similar to heroin.
According to court records, Martinez was convicted of driving while intoxicated in August 2015 and Aug. 15, when his license was revoked until August 2022. He was also convicted of narcotic drug possession in December 2016.
Martinez is scheduled to return to court Jan. 21.
