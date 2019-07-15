A Merrimac man faces his sixth operating while intoxicated offense after a crash that resulted in a Med Flight helicopter trip to University Hospital for treatment of his injuries, authorities reported.
Michael J. Rowinski, 46, crashed his pickup truck and trailer into the ditch off Interstate 39 from U.S. 51 near Portage Saturday shortly before 5:30 p.m., the State Patrol reported in a news release.
Rowinski did not appear to be wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, which resulted in him being partially ejected from the vehicle when it entered the median, the release states.
Rowinski’s pickup truck and trailer had been reported as a driving complaint by several motorists prior to the crash, the State Patrol said.
During the crash investigation, the odor of intoxicants was detected on Rowinski’s breath and several containers of alcohol were found in the vehicle, the release states.
Rowinski has five prior OWIs, which restricts him to a .02 blood alcohol level, is required to have an ignition interlock device that was not installed in the vehicle he was operating, and was driving with a suspended license, the State Patrol reported.