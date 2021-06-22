Merrimac man sent to prison for drunken driving

A Merrimac man was ordered to serve three years in prison after being found guilty of seventh-offense of drunken driving.

Robert R. Bingham, 56, appeared for a sentencing hearing June 16, where Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced him to six years total, three in prison and three years on parole.

The sentence includes costs and fines totaling $1,919. Bingham has had his driver’s license revoked for 36 months and was ordered to immediately install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle to be kept on until 36 months after regaining his license.

Conditions of the parole prohibit Bingham from driving without a license and the interlock device installed, require he undergo alcohol addiction treatment, maintain absolute sobriety and not possess or consume alcohol or enter any bars, taverns or liquor stores.

Bingham initially faced a maximum prison sentence of 25 years, but he pleaded no contest May 17 to a felony charge of seventh-offense driving with a prohibited alcohol content and his sentence was part of a joint recommendation between his attorney, Chris Van Wagner, and the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.