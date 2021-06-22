 Skip to main content
Merrimac man sent to prison for drunken driving
Merrimac man sent to prison for drunken driving

Sauk County Courthouse stock 3 wiscnews web only
BRAD ALLEN/News Republic

A Merrimac man was ordered to serve three years in prison after being found guilty of seventh-offense of drunken driving.

Robert R. Bingham, 56, appeared for a sentencing hearing June 16, where Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced him to six years total, three in prison and three years on parole.

Robert R. Bingham 022720

Bingham

The sentence includes costs and fines totaling $1,919. Bingham has had his driver’s license revoked for 36 months and was ordered to immediately install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle to be kept on until 36 months after regaining his license.

Conditions of the parole prohibit Bingham from driving without a license and the interlock device installed, require he undergo alcohol addiction treatment, maintain absolute sobriety and not possess or consume alcohol or enter any bars, taverns or liquor stores.

Bingham initially faced a maximum prison sentence of 25 years, but he  pleaded no contest May 17 to a felony charge of seventh-offense driving with a prohibited alcohol content and his sentence was part of a joint recommendation between his attorney, Chris Van Wagner, and the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the criminal complaint, Bingham was stopped by a Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy around 1 p.m. in late February 2020 on Lakeview Avenue in Merrimac for allegedly not wearing a seat belt while driving a 1999 Dodge Ram.

The deputy reported that he could smell alcohol wafting from Bingham and that the man was glassy-eyed during the traffic stop. Bingham told the deputy that he had been in northern Wisconsin ice fishing earlier and was driving home to Camp Lake Wisconsin Drive.

Bingham told the deputy that he had “a couple of beers” but that his last drink had been roughly two hours earlier. He also told the deputy that he drank “a lot” the previous day.

Bingham failed field sobriety tests, according to the complaint. An initial breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.08%, which is the limit that prohibits a Wisconsin resident from being legally allowed to drive.

According to court records, Bingham was convicted of drunk driving in March 1993, July and August 1995, October 1999, October 2000 and March 2008.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

