A homicide charge against a Michigan man involved in a 2017 fatal crash in Marquette County will be dismissed if he completes the terms of an agreement with prosecutors.
Ronald Joseph Sinnaeve, 46, of Brampton, Michigan, pleaded no contest July 16 to a charge of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. A charge of possession of THC was dismissed.
As part of a deferred prosecution agreement, a sentence of nine months in jail and five years of probation was withheld Tuesday, provided Sinnaeve meet the conditions of the agreement.
Green Lake County Judge Mark Slate filled in Tuesday for Marquette County Judge Chad Hendee, who was elected this year and previously served as Marquette County's District Attorney.
Hendee has said he and other judges have traded some cases to avoid any possible perceived conflicts of interest.
Slate ordered Sinnaeve to maintain absolute sobriety, submit a DNA sample, complete any counseling or treatment programs recommended by his probation agent and to pay $518 in legal costs. He was granted 28 days of jail credit.
Marquette County prosecutors in 2017 charged Sinnaeve with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle after a fatal July 11 crash in the town of Mecan.
According to the criminal complaint, prosecutors said Jennifer Jean Vermote, 44, of Escanaba, Michigan, was the passenger on Sinnaeve's motorcycle when a deer darted out of a wooded area in front of them.
Sinnaeve told authorities he braked in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid hitting the deer, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle. Vermote was pronounced dead on scene.
The complaint states deputies responded at 4:09 p.m. July 11, 2017, to Highway C after Sinnaeve and Vermote were thrown from the motorcycle. Both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
Sinnaeve told deputies he had not consumed any alcohol, but that he did have a medical marijuana card from the state of Michigan, the complaint states. He told authorities he had smoked about 5 hours prior to the accident.
Detectives found 89 grams of marijuana in Sinnaeve's possession after the motorcycle accident. During a blood draw 3 hours later at Divine Savior Hospital, authorities identified THC in Sinnaeve's blood.
