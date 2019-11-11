A 32-year-old Middleton man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and causing injury in a semi vs. car crash in the town of Dekorra.
Emmanuel Antonio Barragan Valle faces up to six years in prison if convicted on a felony second-offense OWI during which his female passenger reportedly suffered a concussion. The defendant also faces a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license.
According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to the crash Nov. 1 and found a man and woman standing on the side of the road next to a vehicle with heavy passenger-side, front-end damage. The female told the trooper that her head hurt and that Barragan Valle was the driver and she was his passenger at the time of the crash.
The complaint states Barragan Valle stumbled and braced himself when he exited the vehicle. The trooper detected an odor of intoxicants on Barragan Valle, who refused to perform standardized field sobriety tests. When the trooper told Barragan Valle he was under arrest, the defendant directed vulgar comments at the trooper.
Barragan Valle had his driver’s license revoked due to an April 24, 2019, OWI conviction, according to the complaint.
Barragan Valle is scheduled for a pretrial conference Nov. 26 in Columbia County Circuit Court.
