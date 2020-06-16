Middleton man accused of destroying yard, stealing money in Columbia County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 54-year-old Middleton man is accused of destroying a yard and stealing more than $2,500 for a landscaping project he never completed in Columbia County.

Ricky Thomas Driese faces up to three years and six months in prison for the felony theft and is also charged with misdemeanors of failing to provide a written contract for home improvement and the misappropriation of a buyer’s prepayment for home improvement.

According to the criminal complaint, a Columbia County resident hired Driese to complete a landscaping project at her residence in July 2018. Driese said the first of three phases would cost $3,500 and the victim paid him that amount by two checks in July and August 2018. Driese cashed the checks and did not provide a written contract. The victim and Driese had agreed on terms of the project orally and through text and Facebook messaging.

Driese reportedly went to the residence sporadically in August 2018 and tore up an old walkway and patio but never returned to finish replacing them. He also trimmed some trees but never finished any landscaping around the trees. The resident reached out to Driese several times to find out when he would complete the project, but Driese did not respond. With the help of an attorney, the resident then sent Driese a letter asking for the return of the $3,500 she had paid him for materials and services.