Middleton man driving limo in Juneau County charged with 4th OWI

A Middleton man is facing his fourth operating while under the influence after he was pulled over driving passengers in a limousine on Interstate 90/94 in Juneau County while allegedly drunk.

Kentae Jackson, 41, of Middleton is charged with felony bail jumping and felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the bail jumping charge and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the OWI charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 3:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Trooper Coady Schiltz of the Wisconsin State Patrol was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90/94 near mile post 52 when he observed a vehicle cross over the fog line three times, drive down the center line at least four times, change lanes without signaling three times and nearly rear end a semi-trailer.

Schiltz activated his emergency lights and siren and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle kept driving for several moments before pulling over, going into the shoulder and driving at a slow speed for about half a mile before stopping. Schiltz noted the vehicle was a limousine-style vehicle.

