Middleton man driving limo in Juneau County charged with 4th OWI

A Middleton man is facing his fourth operating while under the influence after he was pulled over driving passengers in a limousine on Interstate 90/94 in Juneau County while allegedly drunk.
Kentae Jackson, 41, of Middleton is charged with felony bail jumping and felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the bail jumping charge and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the OWI charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 3:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Trooper Coady Schiltz of the Wisconsin State Patrol was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90/94 near mile post 52 when he observed a vehicle cross over the fog line three times, drive down the center line at least four times, change lanes without signaling three times and nearly rear end a semi-trailer.
Schiltz activated his emergency lights and siren and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle kept driving for several moments before pulling over, going into the shoulder and driving at a slow speed for about half a mile before stopping. Schiltz noted the vehicle was a limousine-style vehicle.
The driver was identified by his Wisconsin driver’s license as Kentae Jackson. During the conversation with Jackson, his eyes were heavily dilated and his eyelids drooped, his movements were slow and uncoordinated, and he had difficulty taking out his driver’s license.
Asked if he had passengers, Jackson responded affirmatively. Jackson had difficulty trying to roll down the windows for the passengers, and the passengers would not put down the window when asked. Schiltz attempted to have the passengers roll down the windows several more times, but they would not put the window down.
After returning to his cruiser to notify dispatch of the situation and request a second vehicle, Schiltz again attempted to speak with the passengers and they again refused to roll down the window. Jackson, when asked to unlock the doors, had difficulty manipulating the electronic switches for the windows and doors.
Eventually, “after dealing with the passengers,” Schiltz requested Jackson step out of the vehicle and conduct field sobriety tests. Jackson initially refused, but after about a minute agreed. During the tests, Schiltz observed multiple clues indicating intoxication. A preliminary breath test gave a reading of 0.0 blood alcohol concentration.
Jackson was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail. At the jail Jackson refused an evidentiary blood draw, but EMS performed the draw after a warrant was granted at about 5:49 a.m.
Jackson is scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance Jan. 6, 2021 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
