JUNEAU — A 34-year-old Milwaukee man and a 28-year-old Milwaukee woman both appeared in a Dodge County courtroom Wednesday charged with bringing cocaine into Fox Lake Correctional Institution.
Ricky Glass and Evangelica Santana are charged with felony counts of delivering illegal articles to an inmate, party to a crime. They both could face up to 3 ½ years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted of the charge.
Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim placed them both on $1,000 signature bonds during their initial hearings Wednesday. As a condition, neither are allowed to have contact or communication with correctional facilities or inmates.
According to the criminal complaint, Glass and Santana went to Fox Lake Correctional Institution Tuesday to visit an inmate after Santana had made a suspicious phone call to the inmate. The correctional staff felt Santana and Glass were going to bring drugs to the prison.
At 7:40 p.m., the couple and their son were at the prison visiting with the inmate. According to the criminal complaint, Glass went to a vending machine during the visit and purchased items including sandwiches. When he got back to the table, Glass kept one of the sandwiches and gave the other sandwich to the inmate.
You have free articles remaining.
The inmate was allegedly taking a bite out of the sandwich but distributing bindles of drugs into his shirt. The inmate was searched and small bindles fell onto the floor when he untucked his shirt. According to the criminal complaint, there was seven bindles that appeared to hold cocaine.
According to the criminal complaint, Santana told the correctional officers the inmate had threatened her. Santana said she had joined a gang and owed the inmate money and that her life had been threatened.
Glass originally denied putting the drugs in the sandwich, but eventually agreed with a statement where a correctional officer said that the inmate got the cocaine from the burger that Glass had put in front of him, according to the criminal complaint. Glass told the correctional officer that he felt that the inmate and Santana got along and that is why they visited, but he was not sure of their relationship.
The drug was tested and turned out to be 27.5 grams of cocaine.
Glass has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 16 while Santana’s is scheduled on Dec. 12.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)