Milwaukee duo suspected of poaching deer in Lowville
Police lights stock photo
iSTOCK

Deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tracked down two Milwaukee residents late Tuesday after someone reported seeing people shining deer on Traut Road in the town of Lowville.

According to a release from Sheriff Roger Brandner, the caller also reported hearing two gunshots. Deputies tracked down a vehicle that was seen leaving the area and pulled over the occupants.

Maricella Roman, 28, and Brandon Alexander Damman, 18, allegedly poached a deer, according to a preliminary investigation by deputies. Deputies searched the vehicle and found a dead deer in the trunk. The gun was found later in a parking area near Mud Lake Wildlife Area.

According to the release, a warden with the state Department of Natural Resources has taken over the investigation. The gun and deer were both taken by the DNR.

Roman and Damman were referred to the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, they still hadn’t been charged in circuit court. Neither has any prior convictions, according to online court records.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

