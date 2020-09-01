Milwaukee man arrested in Juneau County on cocaine charges

A Milwaukee man was arrested for intending to distribute cocaine after police allegedly found the substance during a town of Lemonweir traffic stop.
David Brent, 38, of Milwaukee is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 15 and 40 grams, and misdemeanors possession of tetrahydrocannabinols as a party to a crime and possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime. If convicted of the felony charge he faces up to 25 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 3:54 a.m. May 20, trooper LaQuinta Murray and Trooper Allan Platt were parked at a crossover on Interstate 90/94 when they observed a vehicle approaching while traveling visibly over the speed limit. Murray pulled out and activated the emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop.
Inside the vehicle there was a male in the driver seat, later identified as David Brent; a female in the passenger seat, later identified as Tequila Moody; and an infant in the back seat. After identifying herself to Brent, Brent told Murray they were headed home. Murray detected an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.
Murray asked Brent to step out of the vehicle. Asked if he used any marijuana earlier, and asked to do a consent search of the vehicle. Brent replied “sure.”
Platt searched Moody and found a black .308 caliber Smith/Wesson handgun on her person and a small bag of what he suspected was marijuana. Moody was placed in the back seat of the squad car.
Murray found a plastic container with Moody’s information and several marijuana “roaches,” a cloth case with one loaded magazine with six rounds, and a white crumbly substance in a Cheetos bag.
After reading both Brent and Moody their rights, both indicated a willingness to speak with the officers. Moody admitted to owning the handgun and bag of marijuana, and stated the “roaches” were from blunts mostly used by her but also shared with Brent.
Asked if there was anything else in the vehicle, Moody said no. When shown the Cheetos bag, Moody said she did not know what was in the bag and began crying. Shown the white substance inside the bag, Moody said the substance was drugs and that they should not have had it in the car.
Brent said the weapon and marijuana belonged to Moody. Asked about the Cheetos bag, Brent said he knew what was in the bag and that it was illegal. Brent admitted the white substance belonged to him and was cocaine. Asked if he was trying to sell it, Brent said it was for personal use for himself and his friends.
Both Moody and Brent were placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident. Moody was charged with misdemeanors carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC as a party to a crime and possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime.
In total, the officers found 37.3 grams of a white substance tested and confirmed as cocaine, a .308 handgun, two magazines and 12 rounds, 1.9 grams of marijuana and 6.2 grams of marijuana roaches.
Brent is scheduled for a jury trial beginning March 9, 2021 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.