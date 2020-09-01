Milwaukee man arrested in Juneau County on cocaine charges

Platt searched Moody and found a black .308 caliber Smith/Wesson handgun on her person and a small bag of what he suspected was marijuana. Moody was placed in the back seat of the squad car.

Murray found a plastic container with Moody’s information and several marijuana “roaches,” a cloth case with one loaded magazine with six rounds, and a white crumbly substance in a Cheetos bag.

After reading both Brent and Moody their rights, both indicated a willingness to speak with the officers. Moody admitted to owning the handgun and bag of marijuana, and stated the “roaches” were from blunts mostly used by her but also shared with Brent.

Asked if there was anything else in the vehicle, Moody said no. When shown the Cheetos bag, Moody said she did not know what was in the bag and began crying. Shown the white substance inside the bag, Moody said the substance was drugs and that they should not have had it in the car.

Brent said the weapon and marijuana belonged to Moody. Asked about the Cheetos bag, Brent said he knew what was in the bag and that it was illegal. Brent admitted the white substance belonged to him and was cocaine. Asked if he was trying to sell it, Brent said it was for personal use for himself and his friends.