Milwaukee man charged for 6th OWI after police find him pulled over in rental truck

A Milwaukee man is charged with his sixth operating while intoxicated offense after police allegedly found him in his rental truck with open intoxicants on the side of the interstate following a mechanical issue.
Gregory Philon, 53, of Milwaukee is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, sixth offense, and misdemeanor possession of tetrahydrocannabinols. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the OWI charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 11:56 p.m. March 1, Trooper Allan Platt was traveling westbound on Interstate 90/94 near milepost 52 when he observed a rental truck stopped on the shoulder with its hazard lights flashing.
Platt pulled over to check on the occupants’ welfare and approached the vehicle. Upon the door opening Platt could smell an odor of marijuana and intoxicants coming from inside. The occupants said they did not know what happened and were waiting on the phone for someone to send roadside assistance.
The driver, who was identified as Gregory Philon, had slow and slurred speech with red and glassy eyes, and his movement was lethargic. Platt observed a pack of cigars under the radio area, and next to the cigars was a bag containing a green leafy substance that appeared to be raw marijuana.
After asking the passenger to hand over the bag of marijuana, Platt performed a probably cause search of the passenger and Philon, but found nothing of physical evidentiary value. During the search Platt observed that Philon’s breath smelled of marijuana and intoxicants, and he was still slurring his speech.
Philon told Platt he had last smoked about four hours prior, and that he had “just a little bit” to drink. Asked how much a little bit meant, Philon said one beer before correcting himself to three beers from a six pack, with his last drink being four hours prior.
Platt asked how long they had been driving, to which Philon responded about 30 minutes, which Platt found “odd” as they stated they were coming from Waukesha. Philon estimated they had been on the side of the road for about 20 minutes.
After informing Philon and the passenger that they were being temporarily detained, Platt performed a records check, revealing Philon had five prior OWI convictions and a 0.02 blood alcohol restriction. While performing the records check, another deputy arrived on scene.
A search of the vehicle located a plastic bag containing a six pack of beer, with three beers missing. Next to the plastic bag was a paper bag containing a 375 mL bottle of brandy, with one inch of the brandy remaining.
In the cargo portion of the truck the officers located a dryer, suitcases, a television, tools and a dolly. One of the suitcases contained empty sandwich bags, inside of which was a marijuana stem.
Philon admitted that both he and the passenger drank the brandy earlier when asked. He agreed to perform standard field sobriety tests, and when asked again Philon said he had last smoked marijuana about one hour prior along with drinking some beers and brandy.
During the tests Platt observed 14 out of a possible 18 clues indicating intoxication. Philon lost his balance during one portion and stumbled towards a ditch, and Platt had to stop the one leg stand test for Philon’s safety.
Platt performed a preliminary breath test on Philon which gave a reading of 0.120 BAC. Philon was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail, where he agreed to an evidentiary test of his blood.
Philon is scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance May 26 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
