Milwaukee man charged for 6th OWI after police find him pulled over in rental truck

After asking the passenger to hand over the bag of marijuana, Platt performed a probably cause search of the passenger and Philon, but found nothing of physical evidentiary value. During the search Platt observed that Philon’s breath smelled of marijuana and intoxicants, and he was still slurring his speech.

Philon told Platt he had last smoked about four hours prior, and that he had “just a little bit” to drink. Asked how much a little bit meant, Philon said one beer before correcting himself to three beers from a six pack, with his last drink being four hours prior.

Platt asked how long they had been driving, to which Philon responded about 30 minutes, which Platt found “odd” as they stated they were coming from Waukesha. Philon estimated they had been on the side of the road for about 20 minutes.

After informing Philon and the passenger that they were being temporarily detained, Platt performed a records check, revealing Philon had five prior OWI convictions and a 0.02 blood alcohol restriction. While performing the records check, another deputy arrived on scene.

A search of the vehicle located a plastic bag containing a six pack of beer, with three beers missing. Next to the plastic bag was a paper bag containing a 375 mL bottle of brandy, with one inch of the brandy remaining.