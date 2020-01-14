Milwaukee man faces sixth OWI charge after being pulled over on Interstate 41

JUNEAU – A 53-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested for his sixth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated Monday night after a Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled the man’s vehicle over for speeding in Interstate 41.

George Peters was also charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlock device. He could face up to 11 ½ years in prison if convicted of all three charges

Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim placed Peters on a $10,000 cash bond with conditions that he maintain absolute sobriety and not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He also shall not operate a motor vehicle without the court’s permission.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy was in the wayside on Interstate 41 north of Highway 28 when he saw the vehicle Peters was traveling in going 81 mph in the 70 mph speed zone.