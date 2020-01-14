Milwaukee man faces sixth OWI charge after being pulled over on Interstate 41

JUNEAU – A 53-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested for his sixth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated Monday night after a Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled the man’s vehicle over for speeding in Interstate 41.
George Peters was also charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlock device. He could face up to 11 ½ years in prison if convicted of all three charges
Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim placed Peters on a $10,000 cash bond with conditions that he maintain absolute sobriety and not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He also shall not operate a motor vehicle without the court’s permission.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy was in the wayside on Interstate 41 north of Highway 28 when he saw the vehicle Peters was traveling in going 81 mph in the 70 mph speed zone.
Peters pulled over and told the officer that he was traveling from Appleton to Milwaukee and had one can of beer. According to the criminal complaint, he also told the officer that he did not have a driver’s license. Due to having five previous OWIs, Peters had a .02 blood alcohol concentration restriction for driving and was required to have an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he operated.
Peters provided a preliminary breath sample which resulted in a reading of .12. An empty can of beer and an empty shooter bottle of alcohol was also found in the vehicle.
Peters had previously been convicted of OWI in 1989, 1997, 2014 and twice in 2016.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 23.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.