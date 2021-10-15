Milwaukee man found guilty of fleeing officers

JUNEAU — A Dodge County jury found a 33-year-old Milwaukee man guilty of wo felony counts of fleeing an officer and two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing arrest. He was found not guilty of an additional count of fleeing an officer.
According to the criminal complaint, Justin Jabar Carter-Smith was involved in a retail theft in Columbus Nov. 5 around 2 p.m. Dodge County law enforcement agencies were given a description of a Kia he was believed to be driving.
A Beaver Dam officer began following the suspect vehicle north on Highway 151. According to the criminal complaint, the Kia exited 151 at Industrial Drive. The vehicle pulled over soon after, but sped off after the officer began approaching the vehicle. Beaver Dam Police continued to follow his car, which was traveling in excess of 100 mph in a 30 mph zone, as it traveled on Industrial Drive and turned south on De Clark Street. The car turned south on North Spring Street.
The car traveled onto Oneida Street and north onto Lake Shore Drive. According to the criminal complaint, the car was seen near Waterworks Park before leaving town on Highway 33.
The car entered Fox Lake going 70 mph at 2:46 p.m. The vehicle went east on State Street from Spring Street, then continued eastbound onto State Highway 68. A Fox Lake officer terminated the pursuit when speeds reached 120 mph.
According to the criminal complaint, the car traveled on Highway 68 into Waupun. Dodge County Sheriff deputies and Waupun Police were waiting for the car near Central Wisconsin Christian School on Highway 68. The car went around the passenger side of a school bus before trying to turn right onto West Jefferson Street. The car hit the curb and entered the front and side yard of a residence before it came to stop in the roadway.
Based on the criminal complaint, Carter-Smith and his passenger exited the car and they both started to flee. However the passenger stopped after being ordered to the ground and was cooperative. Carter-Smith proceeded to flee through back yards but was caught in the parking lot of Kwik Trip. He apologized to law enforcement and said he had been scared because his friend had stolen something.
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 20.