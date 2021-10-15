Milwaukee man found guilty of fleeing officers

JUNEAU — A Dodge County jury found a 33-year-old Milwaukee man guilty of wo felony counts of fleeing an officer and two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing arrest. He was found not guilty of an additional count of fleeing an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, Justin Jabar Carter-Smith was involved in a retail theft in Columbus Nov. 5 around 2 p.m. Dodge County law enforcement agencies were given a description of a Kia he was believed to be driving.

A Beaver Dam officer began following the suspect vehicle north on Highway 151. According to the criminal complaint, the Kia exited 151 at Industrial Drive. The vehicle pulled over soon after, but sped off after the officer began approaching the vehicle. Beaver Dam Police continued to follow his car, which was traveling in excess of 100 mph in a 30 mph zone, as it traveled on Industrial Drive and turned south on De Clark Street. The car turned south on North Spring Street.

The car traveled onto Oneida Street and north onto Lake Shore Drive. According to the criminal complaint, the car was seen near Waterworks Park before leaving town on Highway 33.