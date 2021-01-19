Milwaukee man found sentenced to prison for 6th OWI

JUNEAU – A 54-year-old Milwaukee man was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for his sixth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

George Peters is currently residing in Fox Lake Correctional Institution. He appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia on Friday. In addition to the prison time, Peters was sentenced to 36 months of an extended sentence. He must pay $1,800 in fines plus costs and additional costs. His driver’s license is revoked for 36 months, and he must have an ignition interlock on any vehicle he owns or operates for 36 months. In addition, he must undergo an AODA assessment.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy was in the wayside on Interstate 41 north of Highway 28 on Jan. 13, 2020, when he saw the vehicle Peters was traveling in going 81 mph in the 70 mph speed zone.

Peters pulled over and told the officer that he was traveling from Appleton to Milwaukee and had one can of beer. According to the criminal complaint, he also told the officer that he did not have a driver’s license. Due to having five previous OWIs, Peters had a .02 blood alcohol concentration restriction for driving and was required to have an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he operated.