Milwaukee Man placed on probation for mailing phone to inmate in Fox Lake Correctional

JUNEAU – A 54-year-old Milwaukee man was found guilty on Thursday for mailing a cellular phone to an inmate at Fox Lake Correctional Institution.

Steven Robertson entered a no contest plea to the charge of delivery of illegal articles to an inmate. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia withheld sentencing and placed Robertson on probation for 12 months. As a condition of his probation, Robertson may have no contact with inmates or state correctional facilities.

“The general public may not understand that a cell phone is one of the most dangerous things to smuggle into a prison,” Dodge County District’s Attorney’s Office managing attorney Robert Barrington said during sentencing according to press release from the district attorney’s office. “It becomes the means by which inmates arrange to have drugs and even weapons smuggled in from the outside. It even allows prisoners to direct illegal enterprises out in the community from the confines of the prison.”