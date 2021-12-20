Milwaukee man sentenced to prison for fleeing

The car traveled onto Oneida Street and north onto Lake Shore Drive. According to the criminal complaint, the car was seen near Waterworks Park before leaving town on Highway 33.

The car entered Fox Lake going 70 mph at 2:46 p.m. The vehicle went east on State Street from Spring Street, then continued eastbound onto State Highway 68. A Fox Lake officer terminated the pursuit when speeds reached 120 mph.

According to the criminal complaint, the car traveled on Highway 68 into Waupun. Dodge County Sheriff deputies and Waupun Police were waiting for the car near Central Wisconsin Christian School on Highway 68. The car went around the passenger side of a school bus before trying to turn right onto West Jefferson Street. The car hit the curb and entered the front and side yard of a residence before it came to stop in the roadway.

Carter-Smith and his passenger exited the car and they both started to flee. However the passenger stopped after being ordered to the ground and was cooperative. Carter-Smith proceeded to flee through back yards but was caught in the parking lot of Kwik Trip. He apologized to law enforcement and said he had been scared because his friend had stolen something.