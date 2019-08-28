JUNEAU — A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison for a September 2017 incident in which he robbed and beat another man who as at a wayside on Interstate 41.
Keenan Brown was found guilty of robbery with use of force and substantial battery in June. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer imposed the sentence consecutive to the one he is currently serving for a 2016 robbery. Brown is not scheduled to be released from prison until 2029; XXXXXXXX tacked on an additional five years of probation to be served upon his release.
"I am satisfied with the court's sentence today,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said in a press release. “Brutal crimes like the one committed by Brown need to be answered with stern sentences. I am grateful for the hard work of the prosecuting assistant DA, and our entire team in the DA's Office who all helped to achieve a conviction in this difficult case."
According to the criminal complaint, police responded Sept. 4, 2017, to a robbery at the southbound wayside along Interstate 41 near Lomira. The victim said he had been punched in the head several times during the assault when two men jumped him while he was in the bathroom stall. The victim believed he was unconscious for about an hour after the attack.
The victim was transported to the hospital with a fractured upper jawbone, swelling to his left eye and blood on the brain.
Brown and his accomplice made off with $90 and some additional property of the victim. The victim’s wallet was later recovered and had the defendant’s DNA on it. The defendant’s DNA was also located on the victim’s clothing. Through the DNA evidence, law enforcement was able to identify Brown as the assailant.
