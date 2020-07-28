Milwaukee man will serve jail time for bringing cocaine into Fox Lake Correctional

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU — A 35-year-old Milwaukee man will serve a year in jail after being found guilty on Tuesday of bringing cocaine into Fox Lake Correctional Institution.

Ricky Glass was found guilty of delivering an illegal article to an inmate, party to a crime. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer withheld sentencing and placed Glass on probation for three years. As a condition of his probation, he must serve one year in jail which was transferred to the Milwaukee County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Glass and Evangelica Santana went to Fox Lake Correctional Institution Dec. 3 to visit an inmate after Santana had made a suspicious phone call to the inmate. The correctional staff felt Santana and Glass were going to bring drugs to the prison.

At 7:40 p.m., the couple and their son were at the prison visiting with the inmate. According to the criminal complaint, Glass went to a vending machine during the visit and purchased items including sandwiches. When he got back to the table, Glass kept one of the sandwiches and gave the other sandwich to the inmate.